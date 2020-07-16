Dyer's renovation of a kitchen in Portland's Burlingame neighborhood opens up walls and reconfigures counter space. The floor is a striking terrazzo from Ann Sack's Renata line.
Jennifer requested the Japanese-style outdoor soaking tub, but it’s enjoyed by the whole family. It was built by J&K Cedar Works for around $6,500.
The Kustavi has a monopitch roof, high windows and ceilings, two sheltered terraces, and a master bedroom with either a tall panoramic window, or a sliding door.
Available in sizes that range from 646-square-feet to 850-square-feet, this model has a sheltered terrace at one end that’s great for outdoor barbeques or a summer kitchen.
The once dim, cramped kitchen in this 1963 Eichler in San Jose, California, now features luxe vinyl tiling, white slab fronts from Semihandmade, and a dual-pane window, courtesy of Cathie Hong Interiors.
Beautiful butcher-block countertops lend a sense of warmth to the all-white kitchen with modern fixtures.
Walnut has been used for the kitchen bar top, as well as with the window sill/ledge, which adds warmth and contrast to the crisp white interiors.
Ample natural light helps to keep the interiors bright. The kitchen countertops have been refinished in Caesarstone Blizzard.
Kitchen cabinetry, countertops, appliances, and light fixtures are all white, making the kitchen feel more light and airy. The pale blue backsplash matches the shade of the Heath tiles that is in the bathroom.