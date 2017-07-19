Subscribe
Andrew Wagner
The Family Tree
For this San Diego family, the phrase "putting down roots" has taken on a whole new meaning.
Partners in Design
A design career spanning decades has left this pair of Design Research–alumni with a thing or two to say concerning the state of...
Bringing Families Back to Downtown Dallas
Diane Cheatham and Edward Baum team up to try to make the Dallas of their design dreams a reality.
Remaking the Past: Simon Watts
In June 2003, Simon Watts, a San Francisco furniture maker and author of the book Building a Houseful of Furniture, returned from...
Cutting Up a Mini Loft in Los Angeles
Los Angeles–based architecture firm Tag Front faces the future of downtown living with an apartment that melds the compactness of...
Making Sense of the City
The Mariscal residence in downtown San Diego is just one surprise in a city rarely associated with innovative urban structures.
