Top designers give their advice about how to choose a stylish, functional faucet and what it will cost. Hint: it’s more than you may think.
Top designers give their advice about how to choose a stylish, functional faucet and what it will cost. Hint: it’s more than you may think.
The diminutive Morsø wood stove and its hearth of local Criehaven beach stone gives off enough heat to warm the entire cottage.
The diminutive Morsø wood stove and its hearth of local Criehaven beach stone gives off enough heat to warm the entire cottage.
Buyers should cast as wide a net as possible in terms of location and amenities.
Buyers should cast as wide a net as possible in terms of location and amenities.
The renovation expanded the square footage of the home from 1,040 square feet to 2,170 square feet. "The biggest change was adding the family room and kitchen to the top floor and making that level all living, public spaces," Willmer says. "We moved the bedrooms down to the lower level and connected them to the garden behind the house."
The renovation expanded the square footage of the home from 1,040 square feet to 2,170 square feet. "The biggest change was adding the family room and kitchen to the top floor and making that level all living, public spaces," Willmer says. "We moved the bedrooms down to the lower level and connected them to the garden behind the house."
All three bathrooms feature Kohler fixtures, Caesarstone countertops, and slate ceramic tiles.
All three bathrooms feature Kohler fixtures, Caesarstone countertops, and slate ceramic tiles.
For her "No Ordinary Kitchen" renovation, Amber Lewis created a mood board featuring a unified palette of warm beige, gray, and white; the matte black faucet topping the sink and oil-rubbed bronze cabinet hardware provide a stark contrast. Against this backdrop, stainless steel appliances by Signature Kitchen Suite offer a material and chromatic departure.
For her "No Ordinary Kitchen" renovation, Amber Lewis created a mood board featuring a unified palette of warm beige, gray, and white; the matte black faucet topping the sink and oil-rubbed bronze cabinet hardware provide a stark contrast. Against this backdrop, stainless steel appliances by Signature Kitchen Suite offer a material and chromatic departure.
Designer Amber Lewis's "No Ordinary Kitchen" renovation features a muted palette inspired by clean Scandinavian design. Appliances by Signature Kitchen Suite, such as the dishwasher pictured here, add both style and functionality.
Designer Amber Lewis's "No Ordinary Kitchen" renovation features a muted palette inspired by clean Scandinavian design. Appliances by Signature Kitchen Suite, such as the dishwasher pictured here, add both style and functionality.
The Signature Kitchen Suite 30" Gas Slide-In Range features an Easy Swivel Handle™, which makes the oven more convenient and safer to use by rotating as you pull. The Wi-Fi enabled range also comes with Smart Diagnosis and Clean Alert to ensure proper function, and Remote Monitoring eases worries of accidentally leaving the gas on.
The Signature Kitchen Suite 30" Gas Slide-In Range features an Easy Swivel Handle™, which makes the oven more convenient and safer to use by rotating as you pull. The Wi-Fi enabled range also comes with Smart Diagnosis and Clean Alert to ensure proper function, and Remote Monitoring eases worries of accidentally leaving the gas on.
The Opdahl House, designed by Edward Killingsworth for Richard and Joyce Opdahl, is located on the island of Naples, in Long Beach, California, and the design responds to the constraints imposed by the compact site.Unlike the neighbors, whose homes unflinchingly abut their property lines, Killingsworth set the Opdahl House 42 feet back from the street, dedicating half of the lot to a dramatic entryway that includes a carport, garden, and reflecting pool. The effect is one of entering a private sanctuary.
The Opdahl House, designed by Edward Killingsworth for Richard and Joyce Opdahl, is located on the island of Naples, in Long Beach, California, and the design responds to the constraints imposed by the compact site.Unlike the neighbors, whose homes unflinchingly abut their property lines, Killingsworth set the Opdahl House 42 feet back from the street, dedicating half of the lot to a dramatic entryway that includes a carport, garden, and reflecting pool. The effect is one of entering a private sanctuary.
HardLife Products manufactured the bathroom’s custom concrete walls, floor slabs, and sink basins, which are paired with faucets by American Standard.
HardLife Products manufactured the bathroom’s custom concrete walls, floor slabs, and sink basins, which are paired with faucets by American Standard.
The single-story 670-square-foot beach house was mindfully positioned on the property to create privacy from the street. The layout hugs an outdoor patio with bedrooms on one end of the house and the open-concept communal areas on the opposite end, opening up to the courtyard to create a seamless indoor-outdoor living space.
The single-story 670-square-foot beach house was mindfully positioned on the property to create privacy from the street. The layout hugs an outdoor patio with bedrooms on one end of the house and the open-concept communal areas on the opposite end, opening up to the courtyard to create a seamless indoor-outdoor living space.
Nolan and her buisness partner, Patrick Kennedy, strove for a practical structure that reads as a vacation house. They opted for prototypical materials, like cinder blocks for a privacy screen, to hit that note. “It has an association with old beach houses and public buildings at the shore,” Nolan says. After trying different self-supporting configurations, they chose a zigzag pattern. The wall shields the courtyard from wind and doubles as a step for gutter maintenance. During parties, the family likes to place candles into the recesses. “That wall’s got a little bit of poetry, but it’s also doing a few jobs as well.
Nolan and her buisness partner, Patrick Kennedy, strove for a practical structure that reads as a vacation house. They opted for prototypical materials, like cinder blocks for a privacy screen, to hit that note. “It has an association with old beach houses and public buildings at the shore,” Nolan says. After trying different self-supporting configurations, they chose a zigzag pattern. The wall shields the courtyard from wind and doubles as a step for gutter maintenance. During parties, the family likes to place candles into the recesses. “That wall’s got a little bit of poetry, but it’s also doing a few jobs as well.
Made from Tasmanian oak, the bunk beds, covered in Kivet duvets by Marimekko, can accommodate four.
Made from Tasmanian oak, the bunk beds, covered in Kivet duvets by Marimekko, can accommodate four.
Rachel Nolan and Steven Farrell’s weekend house is located a couple of blocks from the beach on Australia’s Mornington Peninsula. Built with passive principles in mind, the low-slung structure features double-thick brick walls for thermal massing.
Rachel Nolan and Steven Farrell’s weekend house is located a couple of blocks from the beach on Australia’s Mornington Peninsula. Built with passive principles in mind, the low-slung structure features double-thick brick walls for thermal massing.
To instill a soft juxtaposition to the brick and concrete in the house, Nolan specified Hycraft’s Carramar wool carpet in the living area. Set a step down, the “pit,” as Nolan refers to it, receives the low winter sun but is shielded from harsh summer rays by the deep eaves. The ledge becomes a casual seating area.
To instill a soft juxtaposition to the brick and concrete in the house, Nolan specified Hycraft’s Carramar wool carpet in the living area. Set a step down, the “pit,” as Nolan refers to it, receives the low winter sun but is shielded from harsh summer rays by the deep eaves. The ledge becomes a casual seating area.
A no-fuss sensibility permeates the house. For example, the utilitarian kitchen has laminate cabinets, a stainless-steel countertop, and a Miele stove and dishwasher. The refrigerator is by Fisher & Paykel. No. 18 chairs from Thonet and a reclaimed-hardwood table are stationed atop a vintage Persian soumak rug from Turkey.
A no-fuss sensibility permeates the house. For example, the utilitarian kitchen has laminate cabinets, a stainless-steel countertop, and a Miele stove and dishwasher. The refrigerator is by Fisher & Paykel. No. 18 chairs from Thonet and a reclaimed-hardwood table are stationed atop a vintage Persian soumak rug from Turkey.
Rachel Nolan and Steven Farrell’s weekend house is located a couple of blocks from the beach on Australia’s Mornington Peninsula. Built with passive principles in mind, the low-slung structure features double-thick brick walls for thermal massing. The vertical wood cladding is unfinished spotted gum, a local timber.
Rachel Nolan and Steven Farrell’s weekend house is located a couple of blocks from the beach on Australia’s Mornington Peninsula. Built with passive principles in mind, the low-slung structure features double-thick brick walls for thermal massing. The vertical wood cladding is unfinished spotted gum, a local timber.
Vintage Soft Pad chairs by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller (an eBay find) and matching new Eames desk and storage units, also from Herman Miller, furnish a workspace on the mezzanine level. "When we're both at home we speak to each other all the time," William says of the openness of the house.
Vintage Soft Pad chairs by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller (an eBay find) and matching new Eames desk and storage units, also from Herman Miller, furnish a workspace on the mezzanine level. "When we're both at home we speak to each other all the time," William says of the openness of the house.
The second floor is home to a simple bedroom.
The second floor is home to a simple bedroom.
In contrast to architect Frank Gehry's iconic metal concert halls and museums, the Spiller House is delightfully simple. Here, the space is dominated by right angles and crisp geometry, unlike the undulating forms that define his later work. However the architect was already experimenting with subtle moves like the off-center placement of the home's central skylight.
In contrast to architect Frank Gehry's iconic metal concert halls and museums, the Spiller House is delightfully simple. Here, the space is dominated by right angles and crisp geometry, unlike the undulating forms that define his later work. However the architect was already experimenting with subtle moves like the off-center placement of the home's central skylight.
The house is made of simple off-the-shelf materials. The beams are standard two-by-fours and the floors on the first level are polished concrete.
The house is made of simple off-the-shelf materials. The beams are standard two-by-fours and the floors on the first level are polished concrete.
UGO is a minimal shelving system created by Spain-based designer Jorge de la Cruz. This shelving system is the evolution of the Uno Sull’Altro bookcase originally designed in 1967 by Italian designer and artist Ugo La Pietra. This modular object allows the user to make a bookcase in different heights with the possibility of buying them separately and combining various colors. Plywood boards are assembled with a slided-up back panel, allowing the modules to be inserted to each other to create a higher shelf that can be used against the wall or as a room divider. It can be shipped in flat-pack boxes for easy storage and assembled with Allen-head bolts.
UGO is a minimal shelving system created by Spain-based designer Jorge de la Cruz. This shelving system is the evolution of the Uno Sull’Altro bookcase originally designed in 1967 by Italian designer and artist Ugo La Pietra. This modular object allows the user to make a bookcase in different heights with the possibility of buying them separately and combining various colors. Plywood boards are assembled with a slided-up back panel, allowing the modules to be inserted to each other to create a higher shelf that can be used against the wall or as a room divider. It can be shipped in flat-pack boxes for easy storage and assembled with Allen-head bolts.
In the living room, a sofa by Vico Magistretti is next to a plywood armchair by Gerald Summers. The coffee table is by Enzo Mari; the Cesta lantern is by Miguel Milá for Santa & Cole. “It’s too expected for us to put Hans Wegner here,” Duncanson explains.
In the living room, a sofa by Vico Magistretti is next to a plywood armchair by Gerald Summers. The coffee table is by Enzo Mari; the Cesta lantern is by Miguel Milá for Santa & Cole. “It’s too expected for us to put Hans Wegner here,” Duncanson explains.
In the hallway another set of sliders shows off a mix of influences from shoji to Schindler, with multitoned wood reflecting the sunlight.
In the hallway another set of sliders shows off a mix of influences from shoji to Schindler, with multitoned wood reflecting the sunlight.
Designer Kilian Schindler was working on a design for a coatrack, as well as a project on allotment gardens, which yielded a metal frame based on trellises you would find in a garden. It caught the eye of the Naber family, who approached Schindler about adapting his concept into a full-fledged kitchen. Photo by Markus Burke.
Designer Kilian Schindler was working on a design for a coatrack, as well as a project on allotment gardens, which yielded a metal frame based on trellises you would find in a garden. It caught the eye of the Naber family, who approached Schindler about adapting his concept into a full-fledged kitchen. Photo by Markus Burke.

54 more saves

Set cover photo