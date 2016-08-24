The Cairns Esplanade Pool is wonderfully integrated into the park and effortlessly transitions from fountain to swimming space to beach substitute (parts of the pool have a sandy bottom and sections of the surrounding area are filled with sand, making it perfect for sunbathing). It was incredibly well used and was our favorite part of the town. Watch our Touring Sydney, Part 1, slideshow for more highlights from Sydney (and check out our recent Detour story about Melbourne—you'll want to add the city to your itinerary after getting a glimpse of it). Don't miss a word of Dwell! Download our FREE app from iTunes, friend us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter!
The Cairns Esplanade Pool is wonderfully integrated into the park and effortlessly transitions from fountain to swimming space to beach substitute (parts of the pool have a sandy bottom and sections of the surrounding area are filled with sand, making it perfect for sunbathing). It was incredibly well used and was our favorite part of the town. Watch our Touring Sydney, Part 1, slideshow for more highlights from Sydney (and check out our recent Detour story about Melbourne—you'll want to add the city to your itinerary after getting a glimpse of it). Don't miss a word of Dwell! Download our FREE app from iTunes, friend us on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter!
An aerial view of the plaza, which borders the old Mint building. Warm gray terrazzo-style concrete pavers provide a neutral backdrop for plaza activity. A statuesque native oak tree anchors the plaza’s eastern entrance.
An aerial view of the plaza, which borders the old Mint building. Warm gray terrazzo-style concrete pavers provide a neutral backdrop for plaza activity. A statuesque native oak tree anchors the plaza’s eastern entrance.
More native grasses set the tone near the generously sized concrete pavers leading to the entrance. “We didn’t want the planting to feel like a country cottage garden—that would have felt disconnected with the view behind it,” Trainor says.
More native grasses set the tone near the generously sized concrete pavers leading to the entrance. “We didn’t want the planting to feel like a country cottage garden—that would have felt disconnected with the view behind it,” Trainor says.
Stepstone, Inc.’s handmade precast concrete comes in 12 standard colors, with a sandblasted finish, in over 30 sizes.
Stepstone, Inc.’s handmade precast concrete comes in 12 standard colors, with a sandblasted finish, in over 30 sizes.
The rarely seen bird’s-eye view of the recently completed de Young Museum in San Francisco by Herzog & de Meuron offers insight into how landscape architects like Walter Hood see the world.
The rarely seen bird’s-eye view of the recently completed de Young Museum in San Francisco by Herzog & de Meuron offers insight into how landscape architects like Walter Hood see the world.
For the Buhl Community Park adjacent to the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh, Cochran collaborated with artist Ned Kahn on a cloud-generating sculpture, which adds a dynamic element to the space.
For the Buhl Community Park adjacent to the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh, Cochran collaborated with artist Ned Kahn on a cloud-generating sculpture, which adds a dynamic element to the space.
A LEED Platinum status house retrofitted by Kaufmann.
A LEED Platinum status house retrofitted by Kaufmann.
Set cover photo