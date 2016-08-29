Before building on the North Island of New Zealand, two friends spent years replanting the site. The 290-square-foot structures Cheshire Architects designed for them reject the local trend of oversize beach houses—instead, they sit on the landscape like a pair of minimalist sculptures.
The formply used to line the black interior creates a “small, inky bubble of space,” Cheshire says. “It’s incredibly calm and quiet as a consequence.” His firm designed the built-in bed and cabinetry. The two Type 75 lamps are by Kenneth Grange for Anglepoise, and the Chair 65 is by Alvar Aalto.
The other structure, lined in plywood, recalls the simplicity of New Zealand’s traditional bachs, or seaside cabins. Oiled jarrah eucalyptus clads the kitchen alcove. In the bathroom, Vola’s Arne Jacobsen tapware joins an Architec basin by Duravit.
Large sliding glass doors allow daylight to fill the living room. Smaller windows are placed in the kitchen area and the sleeping loft. The exterior is clad in heart pine which needs very little up-keep and is known for its strength and hardness.
When they are eventually integrated into the parks, the cabins are meant to stand in groups of ten to 15.
The House for a Musher is all about taking advantage of its hilltop site. The courtyard in the front has vast views and the house itself is oriented toward the surrounding landscape.
The house may appear conventional at a glance, but a closer look shows how Oostenbruggen has pushed the boundaries of the traditional gabled typology. It has an asymmetrical roof, with slate shingles that extend down the eastern side to close it off completely.