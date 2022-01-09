Based in Woolwich, Maine, Raoul and Vicki Hennin founded Montsweag Brook Corporation on the coast of Maine in 1998--they design, build, and deliver unique customized bungalows throughout New England and the Mid-Atlantic states. Having built authentic timber frame homes for over 30 years, Raoul brings classic timber framing skills to small house design and construction. With a physics degree from Harvard College, he custom designs and engineers each structure for optimal use of materials and space.