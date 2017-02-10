When the residents couldn’t find a suitable four-person cafe table for the kitchen, Snyder made one from Baltic birch plywood and Formica for $500. It is surrounded by chairs by Afteroom for Menu. NUD pendants hang overhead.
focusing attention on an Eames rocker, a rug by Peace Industry, and a live-edge coffee table by Cheng+Snyder. TKTKTKTK
Three furniture icons, in pairs, surround the dining room table: the Eames Side, Thonet No. 14, and Peter Opsvik Tripp Trapp chairs.
A small terrace outfitted with an H55 easy chair by Björn Hultén offers a view of the San Francisco Bay.
A maple tree grows through an ipe deck in this garden that Mary Barensfeld designed for a family in Berkeley, California. A reflecting pool separates it from a granite patio, which is furnished with a Petal dining table by Richard Schultz and chairs by Mario Bellini. The 1,150-square-foot garden serves as an elegant transition from the couple’s 1964 Japanese-style town house to a small, elevated terrace with views of San Francisco Bay. Filigreed Cor-Ten steel fence screens—perforated with a water-jet cutter to cast dappled shadows on a bench and the ground below—and zigzagging board-formed concrete retaining walls are examples.
A slatted walkway leads into the new library, which the Gimons have outfitted with a Topissimo rug by Nani Marquina, Grove Garden wallpaper from Osborne & Little’s Tara collection, and a pink Chroma Sassy sliding wall panel by 3form.
The tearoom, reached by breezeways on either side, provides a transition from the main house to the pavilion, which measures 1,800 square feet. “The pavilion has a distinctive Japanese flair to it, like the original house,” says Parco.
The butterfly-roof pavilion by architects Kate Simonen, Benjamin Parco, and Phil Kaefer connects to the low-slung home Joseph Esherick designed in 1954 via two covered walkways and an open-air tearoom. All three structures sit lightly on the landscape designed by Lawrence Halprin and updated over 50 years later by Gary Roth, a former employee.