Stories

Modern, Rugged, and Cozy: This Countryside Home Has It All
Architect Gert Wingårdh creates a passionately outfitted vacation home for two midcentury furniture dealers on the western coast...
a
Alyn Griffiths
An Obsessed Designer Fills Her Home with Vintage Finds
In southwest England, interior designer Kathryn Tyler built her home around her ever-expanding furniture collection.
a
Alyn Griffiths
A Pine Box Vacation Home in Sweden
Architect Gert Wingårdh creates a passionately outfitted vacation home for two midcentury furniture dealers on the western coast...
a
Alyn Griffiths