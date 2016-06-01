Subscribe
Alyn Griffiths
Modern, Rugged, and Cozy: This Countryside Home Has It All
Architect Gert Wingårdh creates a passionately outfitted vacation home for two midcentury furniture dealers on the western coast...
Alyn Griffiths
An Obsessed Designer Fills Her Home with Vintage Finds
In southwest England, interior designer Kathryn Tyler built her home around her ever-expanding furniture collection.
Alyn Griffiths
A Pine Box Vacation Home in Sweden
Architect Gert Wingårdh creates a passionately outfitted vacation home for two midcentury furniture dealers on the western coast...
Alyn Griffiths