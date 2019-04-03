Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Alvar Aalto
Follow
Latest
3
Stories
14
Products
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
Design Icon: 10 Buildings by Alvar Aalto
Alvar Aalto, one of Finland’s greatest architects, made modernist masterpieces with a human touch.
Patrick Sisson
Last Chance: Lessons from Modernism
Modern-minded New Yorkers have just a few more days to swing by Cooper Union’s Lessons From Modernism: Environmental Design...
Sara Carpenter
Page Goolrick's Favorite Buildings
It's fun asking architects what their favorite buildings are; you discover all kinds of cool buildings you didn't know existed,...
Jaime Gillin