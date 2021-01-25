Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Photos
Home Tours
Articles
Shop
Real Estate
Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Home Guides
+
Dwell On This
Sourcebook
+
Find a Pro
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
All Photos
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
+
Budget Breakdown
+
Renovations
Prefab
Tiny Homes
From Our Readers
Videos
All Tours
Articles
Magazine Archive
+
Current Issue
+
Design News
New Normal
Travel
All Articles
Shop
New Arrivals
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Kitchen & Dining
Lighting & Fans
All Products
Real Estate
On the Market
Vacation Rentals
Add Your Home
a
Alida Bogran
Follow
7
Saves
Followers
Following
Set on a custom ESCAPE trailer that can be easily hooked up to a vehicle, the IKEA tiny home is clad in shou sugi ban–type exterior siding and fitted with low-E thermopane windows.
The ESCAPE One XL tiny home is one of the larger of models in the community, and it features generous glazing.
Peter Braithwaite Studio crafted this peaceful retreat for a couple in Seabright, Nova Scotia.
Like what you see? Casa Mariposa can even come fully furnished.
Tall windows in the living room flood the space with warm, natural light. Hardwood floors laid in a herringbone pattern run throughout the home’s 880-square-foot interior.
After the home was assembled, a local contractor built the outdoor concrete patio and barbecue on site.
The view as it appears today.
Set cover photo