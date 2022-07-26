The bathroom’s glass block partition is just one example of the extensive list of repurposed materials used for this project. The sinks are from IKEA and bathtub is from Home Depot.
The bathroom window is strategically positioned so that views of the sea can only be seen when the user is seated on the toilet.
Modern elements blend with rustic materials in the bath, including an open tile shower, marble step, and brass ceiling light from Cedar + Moss.
The bathroom can be accessed from the entry side of the apartment, as well as the bedroom via this door. Custom lighting is from PSLab.
Terrazzo clads the shower and bath. All of the brass faucets in the apartment are from Vola.
The master bath is a serene and calming retreat with muted tones and Pico tiles by Mutina.
The soaking tub is fashioned from the same Elba Dolomite as the vanity for continuity.
Simple bathroom and robes with white cupboards and tiling allow light to permeate through the internalised space
The grand master bath with its Finnish sauna showcase the artwork.
In the bathroom, glass divides the shower area and toilet for an open feel. The low-flow shower head by Nebia cuts water use by 65% compared to a traditional fixture.
The master bathroom retains its original configuration, including a sunken shower.
“The screening and this outdoor area off the en suite allowed them a garden at roof level—the green wall was the clients’ idea!” says Litera. “It creates a beautiful buffer between the real world and their sanctuary.”
Handmade terra-cotta floor tiles from Onsite Supply + Design line the shared bath. The Vixel wall tiles are from Artedomus, and below the custom shelf is a Vitra Butterfly stool by Sori Yanagi.
The bathroom walls are clad from floor to ceiling in crisp, white tile.
A pink niche in the bathroom resolves the balance of color.