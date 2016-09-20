A 150 square-foot glass roof retracts to provide access to the roof and to create an open exterior court at the mezzanine.
A 150 square-foot glass roof retracts to provide access to the roof and to create an open exterior court at the mezzanine.
A custom steel stair repurposes timbers from the old roof joists as treads and landings.
A custom steel stair repurposes timbers from the old roof joists as treads and landings.
The residence is transformed by a relocated mezzanine featuring a sunken court which connects to the planted green roof garden above.
The residence is transformed by a relocated mezzanine featuring a sunken court which connects to the planted green roof garden above.
Agustín Hernandez's home office.
Agustín Hernandez's home office.
Muuto lamps draw attention to the tall ceilings. The office chairs are Herman Miller's ergonomic Aeron Chairs.
Muuto lamps draw attention to the tall ceilings. The office chairs are Herman Miller's ergonomic Aeron Chairs.
The table in situ at GitHub's San Francisco headquarters. Other companies that have incorporated MASHstudios’ contract pieces into their offices include Google, Twitter, and most recently, Uber.
The table in situ at GitHub's San Francisco headquarters. Other companies that have incorporated MASHstudios’ contract pieces into their offices include Google, Twitter, and most recently, Uber.
The chairs here are by Brazilian designer Zanini de Zanine.
The chairs here are by Brazilian designer Zanini de Zanine.
Set cover photo