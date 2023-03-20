SubscribeSign In
Once the pivot door is opened, the indoor bathing and showering experience becomes an outdoor experience
A look at the bathroom sited in the cantilevered bedroom wing.
A steel support is even revealed in the bathroom, where it melds with large-format Calacatta tile on the walls and tumbled French limestone floors. "When we first started talking, the wife said that she always wanted a standalone tub and a skylight," says Klimoski. To simulate the latter, the firm created a ceiling light that can replicate different times of the day. "So, you can have sunset, or you can have the middle of the day," says Klimoski. "It feels like a skylight washing down that back wall."
The shared wet room features a Boyce freestanding tub by Signature Hardware with west-facing views of the forest.
The bathroom is located on the ground floor, and it features white cement walls. A rough-hewn stone covers the floor drain, again referencing the surrounding forest and nearby waterway.
Second bath, Maison JJ Joubert
The home’s exterior features a smooth, white stucco. An open-air bathroom features a sink constructed using a custom terrazzo made by Mila.
Bedrosians ceramic tile was used on the walls and ceiling in the master bathroom.
The same red brick flooring from the living room continues to the outdoor patio, an idyllic place for Kari to paint. She regularly uses drop clothes for new pieces.
Kari’s colorful living room features a handful of her paintings, a splatter-painted sofa, midecentury wall sconces, and curved wooden coffee table. The palette was informed by her art and vice versa.
Sunflowers from her front yard and fresh produce add more color to the original turquoise kitchen, which includes an antique chair and breakfast table, mementos from her first apartment in New York.
