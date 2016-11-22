Douglas fir walls and beams extend to the exterior of a weekend house near Golden, British Columbia. Designed by Bohlin Cywinski Jackson and Bohlin Grauman Miller Architects, it was designed for an active family that likes to hit the slopes. A chalet-like pitched roof emphasizes its cabin feel.
Douglas fir walls and beams extend to the exterior of a weekend house near Golden, British Columbia. Designed by Bohlin Cywinski Jackson and Bohlin Grauman Miller Architects, it was designed for an active family that likes to hit the slopes. A chalet-like pitched roof emphasizes its cabin feel.
Large sliding glass doors allow daylight to fill the living room. Smaller windows are placed in the kitchen area and the sleeping loft. The exterior is clad in heart pine which needs very little up-keep and is known for its strength and hardness.
Large sliding glass doors allow daylight to fill the living room. Smaller windows are placed in the kitchen area and the sleeping loft. The exterior is clad in heart pine which needs very little up-keep and is known for its strength and hardness.
One of the main goals of the construction was to do as little harm as possible to the existing environment, which includes waterways that salmon depend upon. Herrin and his team created a garden roof that covers the full extent of the home to meet this objective. “This helps control storm water runoff and also replaces lost insect habitat—insects being a critical food source for juvenile salmon,” he says.
One of the main goals of the construction was to do as little harm as possible to the existing environment, which includes waterways that salmon depend upon. Herrin and his team created a garden roof that covers the full extent of the home to meet this objective. “This helps control storm water runoff and also replaces lost insect habitat—insects being a critical food source for juvenile salmon,” he says.
Architect Tom Kundig’s assignment was simple enough: Build a tiny, Thoreau-like getaway for an Atlanta-based writer who owned ten acres on San Juan Island in Puget Sound. "The idea was not to clutter anybody’s thinking, especially a writer’s," he said. So he designed a 500-square-foot retreat that’s both womblike and open to its surroundings.
Architect Tom Kundig’s assignment was simple enough: Build a tiny, Thoreau-like getaway for an Atlanta-based writer who owned ten acres on San Juan Island in Puget Sound. "The idea was not to clutter anybody’s thinking, especially a writer’s," he said. So he designed a 500-square-foot retreat that’s both womblike and open to its surroundings.
Rill Architects' Retreat in the Woods "Simple forms and natural materials were key to the design of this home," says Jim Rill, principal of Rill Architects who, along with project manager James Murray, designed a home that draws attention to the wooded surroundings and takes into account the owners’ openness to innovation.
Rill Architects' Retreat in the Woods "Simple forms and natural materials were key to the design of this home," says Jim Rill, principal of Rill Architects who, along with project manager James Murray, designed a home that draws attention to the wooded surroundings and takes into account the owners’ openness to innovation.
Jim Olson's #cabin at Longbranch Washington #olsonkundig
Jim Olson's #cabin at Longbranch Washington #olsonkundig
Matthew Hufft designed the house that he shares with his wife, Jesse, and their three children to sit inconspicuously among its neighbors in the Roanoke Park area of Kansas City, Missouri. The backyard and porch, which is furnished with a Saarinen Round Dining Table and Emeco Navy chairs, is a popular setting for warm-weather entertaining.
Matthew Hufft designed the house that he shares with his wife, Jesse, and their three children to sit inconspicuously among its neighbors in the Roanoke Park area of Kansas City, Missouri. The backyard and porch, which is furnished with a Saarinen Round Dining Table and Emeco Navy chairs, is a popular setting for warm-weather entertaining.
When Abbie and Bill Burton hired Marmol Radziner to design their prefab weekend home, their two requests were “simple-simple, replaceable materials,” says Abbie—such as concrete floors (poured offsite in Marmol Radziner's factory) and metal panel siding—and “the ability to be indoors or outdoors with ease.” Deep overhangs provide shade and protection from rain, so the Burtons can leave their doors open year-round and hang out on their 70-foot-long deck even in inclement weather. They visit the house once a month, usually for a week at a time, with Vinnie and Stella, their rescue Bernese Mountain dogs. Their two adult children occasionally join them. The couple hopes to one day retire here.
When Abbie and Bill Burton hired Marmol Radziner to design their prefab weekend home, their two requests were “simple-simple, replaceable materials,” says Abbie—such as concrete floors (poured offsite in Marmol Radziner's factory) and metal panel siding—and “the ability to be indoors or outdoors with ease.” Deep overhangs provide shade and protection from rain, so the Burtons can leave their doors open year-round and hang out on their 70-foot-long deck even in inclement weather. They visit the house once a month, usually for a week at a time, with Vinnie and Stella, their rescue Bernese Mountain dogs. Their two adult children occasionally join them. The couple hopes to one day retire here.
Solar panels catch the sun's energy; wide expanses of open doors and windows provide cross-ventilation; and strategic overhangs shade against the desert's endless heat.
Solar panels catch the sun's energy; wide expanses of open doors and windows provide cross-ventilation; and strategic overhangs shade against the desert's endless heat.
Make sure your kitchen fits seamlessly with the rest of your home. A good entertaining space should have a look that's consistent with the overall design, so use finishings, colors, and other elements that compliment the rest of the space.
Make sure your kitchen fits seamlessly with the rest of your home. A good entertaining space should have a look that's consistent with the overall design, so use finishings, colors, and other elements that compliment the rest of the space.
Rural and urban sensibilities mix indoors. The double-height living room nods to the loft-like spaces the family was accustomed to in Seattle; rough-hewn wood boards appeal to their "wabi sabi" taste in design.
Rural and urban sensibilities mix indoors. The double-height living room nods to the loft-like spaces the family was accustomed to in Seattle; rough-hewn wood boards appeal to their "wabi sabi" taste in design.
The house’s slatted, anodized aluminum canopies and indoor-outdoor spaces flow into one another. The resin Opal lounge and Square Cube table, with pillows and cushions covered in Sunbrella fabrics, and the teak and powder-coated cast aluminum Silver Dining swivel rocker, are all from the Veneman Collections.
The house’s slatted, anodized aluminum canopies and indoor-outdoor spaces flow into one another. The resin Opal lounge and Square Cube table, with pillows and cushions covered in Sunbrella fabrics, and the teak and powder-coated cast aluminum Silver Dining swivel rocker, are all from the Veneman Collections.
Embedded in the desert, this Marmol Radziner–designed prefab home for a Las Vegas casino executive features a James Turrell pyramidal Skyspace structure.
Embedded in the desert, this Marmol Radziner–designed prefab home for a Las Vegas casino executive features a James Turrell pyramidal Skyspace structure.
Twenty-two 12-foot-wide steel-frame modules were combined to form nine to 14-foot-high rooms that were stacked and bolted together. Ten deck modules added more than 4,700 square feet of sheltered outdoor space.
Twenty-two 12-foot-wide steel-frame modules were combined to form nine to 14-foot-high rooms that were stacked and bolted together. Ten deck modules added more than 4,700 square feet of sheltered outdoor space.
A Simple Plan A Marmol Radziner–designed prefab house, trucked onto a remote Northern California site, takes the pain out of the construction process.
A Simple Plan A Marmol Radziner–designed prefab house, trucked onto a remote Northern California site, takes the pain out of the construction process.
“Keeping the kitchen and bathrooms simple saved money for the important things,” Harkness explains. They went with a soothing color palette and hardware from Reece.
“Keeping the kitchen and bathrooms simple saved money for the important things,” Harkness explains. They went with a soothing color palette and hardware from Reece.
Each of the home's bathrooms displays a different eye-catching shade of tile from Inax, such as baby blue.
Each of the home's bathrooms displays a different eye-catching shade of tile from Inax, such as baby blue.
At the Dyson Residence, one of the A-frames (shown here) contains five bedrooms and looks out to a pool and outdoor bar. While one side of the house borders a tranquil creek, the other side sits alongside a nature preserve.
At the Dyson Residence, one of the A-frames (shown here) contains five bedrooms and looks out to a pool and outdoor bar. While one side of the house borders a tranquil creek, the other side sits alongside a nature preserve.
Beams and columns were restored back to their original condition revealing a rich charred color from a fire. The bent and twisted members create an ombre effect from floor to ceiling softening the large space.
Beams and columns were restored back to their original condition revealing a rich charred color from a fire. The bent and twisted members create an ombre effect from floor to ceiling softening the large space.
A custom steel stair repurposes timbers from the old roof joists as treads and landings.
A custom steel stair repurposes timbers from the old roof joists as treads and landings.
-A look down from the living room as the oak is carved out & flows over like a waterfall. Photos by: Black Olive Photographic
-A look down from the living room as the oak is carved out & flows over like a waterfall. Photos by: Black Olive Photographic
-Perspective of the room hightlighting oak planks that seem to hover. Photos by: Black Olive Photographic
-Perspective of the room hightlighting oak planks that seem to hover. Photos by: Black Olive Photographic
-L@@k at that beautiful structure.. We worked w/ Milk Design for the steel spine & railings. They did an amazing job! Photos by: Black Olive Photographic
-L@@k at that beautiful structure.. We worked w/ Milk Design for the steel spine & railings. They did an amazing job! Photos by: Black Olive Photographic
-3d Rendering of schematic; Workus Studio, LLC
-3d Rendering of schematic; Workus Studio, LLC
2D drawings showing thin treads twisting & splaying.
2D drawings showing thin treads twisting & splaying.
-LED lighting makes each tread hover:) Photos by: Black Olive Photographic
-LED lighting makes each tread hover:) Photos by: Black Olive Photographic
-Close up of the oak panels/treads & white steel spine/railing Photos by: Black Olive Photographic
-Close up of the oak panels/treads & white steel spine/railing Photos by: Black Olive Photographic
A look into the adjacent living room sitting area. An efficient gas insert was added w/ a blower. Photo by: Black Olive Photographic
A look into the adjacent living room sitting area. An efficient gas insert was added w/ a blower. Photo by: Black Olive Photographic

66 more saves

Set cover photo