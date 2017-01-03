Clad in cedar, this 2,600 square-foot prefabricated home was constructed in a mere two weeks. The home's southern facade, seen here, keeps the home comfortable year-round: in colder months, the low winter sun easily streams though floor-to-ceiling windows to warm the interior. In the summer, when the sun is higher in the sky, the overhaning balcony keeps the interior shaded and cool. The architects also turned the repetitive architectural style of the neighborhood's homes—in this case, the classic gabled house—to their advantage by devising an open, seemingly-unfinished roof framework. While that shape maintains the visual continuity of this modern design with its traditional surroundings, it also has environmental benefits.