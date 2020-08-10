Completed in July 2020, the Mighty Duo B model installed in San Diego is a 700-square-foot ADU with one bedroom, one bath, a kitchenette, and a walk-in closet.
The Margaret's Drive Project floor plan
Sliding glass doors in the smaller volumes lead to a pair of paved patios. A sitting area faces a West Elm Geo fire pit. The Terassi dining table and Lisboa chairs are from Design Within Reach.
In the living room, a Malm stove faces a Como sectional from Design Within Reach.
“Corey’s idea of decoupling the boxes into separate units meant we could play with how far forward or back each one was,” says resident Gabrielle Chamberlain.
A multi-gabled house designed by architect Corey Yurkovich for a couple and their longtime friend sits amid beech trees, cattails, and seagrasses on New York’s Shelter Island.
