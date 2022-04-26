A built-in counter by the kitchen acts as a workspace.
The workstation and the cabinets are by Korben Mathis Woodworking; the desk lamp is from TaoTronics.
A partial wall anchors the kitchen on one side and houses closets on the other. A w151 pendant by Wastberg hangs above the central dining area.
Reilly identified the Santa &amp; Cole Tekiò linear suspension light as a statement piece early in the design process; its metal frame is wrapped in Japanese washi paper. The Gaggenau induction cooktop integrated into the counter on the back wall is nearly invisible. The undercounter fridge drawer is entirely inconspicuous. “I made this as minimal as modern as I could because the last kitchen I designed was very traditional,” Reilly explains. The steel column was added for support after taking down a wall.
A glass-mounted illuminated artwork Simon Tyszko delivers a cheekily counter-intuitive message for this sunken home cinema room. If the movie fails to delight, you can just focus on the flames.
The Sunset House gets its name from a nearby square famous for its views, and the hillside home’s upper levels frame the setting sun.
"The home noses out of the forest just a little bit, like it’s peeking out of the trees,” says architect Ray Calabro.
Cabinetry maker Forest Designs used birch plywood to craft the U-shaped kitchen island, which is topped with quartz from Floform. The Ziro floor tiles in Gris are from Navarti and the contemporary metal edge pulls are from Richelieu. The appliances are from Whirlpool.
South facade and the swimming pool area.
"In some ways the strongest attributes of the house are probably the outside spaces,” says Court. The original cedar deck was replaced with Kebony decking that wraps around a century-old cherry tree. A pair of Andy rockers from Mamagreen face an ottoman by Kenneth Cobonpue. The accordion doors are a NanaWall SL-60 system that allows the main room of the guesthouse to open completely to the deck.
Jetsetting Jette worked with a landscape designer to select easy-to-care grasses and plants that would take care of themselves during her travels – though she's been spending a lot more time together with them over the past year.
View into the rooftop greenhouse with its outdoor kitchen and pedal bin from Vipp.
Free windows helped keep costs down. Christie designed floor-to-ceiling windows to maximize the view, but if she were to build the cabin again, she would forgo the lower windows. "I can see the view just as beautifully with the two square windows,
In 2009 on a quiet Los Angeles corner, Mel Elias found a severely water-damaged, crumbling 5,000-square-foot house hidden behind a tangle of overgrown vegetation. Its former owner, the late Hollywood acting coach Milton Katselas, had filled his property with industrial skylights and enormous, wood-burning fireplaces. The glass-and-concrete construction was framed by high ceilings, rusted steel beams, and varied elevations across the single-story plan. Thanks to an 11-year long, multiphase renovation by designer Carter Bradley, the home—with all of its quirks and character—shines again.
Atelier Branco built 3,229 square feet of shelving units to house all of the client's texts, documents, and books.
The adjoining bathroom gets indirect daylight via openings in the brick wall and a transom window.
Inside the enclosed front courtyard, a deck extends off main entrance. The exterior is covered in dark gray stucco, which contrasts with the deck cladding.
Delightful city views and al fresco dining can be enjoyed on the rooftop terrace.
The living room has views of the veranda and kitchen through sliding glass doors.
Many a sunset has been enjoyed by the family and their guests on the expansive rooftop terrace, complete with its own grass-based garden.
Loon Lake Retreat floor plan
Large windows in the office help create the couple’s desired effect of permeability throughout the home.
Parota wood continues in the spacious kitchen. Marisa and Christopher found the blue tile that runs throughout the home on a trip to León, Mexico. "It called out to us," says Christopher. Festooned with small stars, its tone matches the color of the ocean perfectly.
Drawing showing an exploded view of the rear extension of Quarter Glass House by Proctor & Shaw.
Five House by M Gooden Design floor plan
Entertainment area
The garden was planned by Megan, who selected agaves amongst other plantings as a tribute to her California roots.
The rear of the bedroom module is enclosed in timber slats for privacy. The slats allow light through the hidden windows.
