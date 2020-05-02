Los Angeles–based writer Leslie Longworth knew she’d found the perfect retreat when she spotted a five-acre lot in Pioneertown. Immersed in the rugged beauty of Joshua Tree with a dirt road for access, it was an ideal creative space. Seeking a low-impact build, she hired prefab company Cover to draft, construct, and install a custom home. The prefab came complete with fixtures, finishes, Wolf Sub-Zero appliances, and a state-of-the-art radiant heating and cooling system. In order to design around endangered Joshua trees, boulders, and the view, Cover used a combination of 3D mapping via drone imagery and handheld photos.
The elevated porch captures prevailing breezes and provides close-up views of the mature trees in the backyard.
Stadt Architecture’s Christopher Kitterman transformed a generic studio in Chelsea into a bright one-bedroom apartment for Vancouver couple Dale Steele and Dan Nguyen. The living room features a Hans Wegner GE290 lounge chair upholstered in leather by Spinneybeck, a round rug and Cobble Hill Adams sofa from ABC Carpet &amp; Home, a Pedrera coffee table by Gubi, and a Bob side table by Poltrona Frau. An automated lift raises a TV from inside the custom millwork under the window. Acid-etched tempered glass doors lead to the bedroom.
Burrow offers affordable sofas that don't sacrifice on quality. Many of their designs are fashioned from genuine leather.
Located on Orcas Island, the largest of the San Juan Islands in Washington, the year-round retreat includes a new main house and six renovated cabins loosely arranged around a semi-circular lawn facing the beach.
The gated home is a quiet and private sanctuary, yet it's only a 15-minute drive from downtown Santa Barbara.
Part of what’s known colloquially as the Stilt Homes in Sherman Oaks, California, the home currently for sale at 3631 Oakfield Drive is enveloped by trees for added privacy.
The Martello Tower Y is one of approximately a hundred Martello towers built in the early 19th century along the British coastline to defend against Napoleon's army.
Stann Creek Island—a miniature, kidney-shaped thumb of land nestled off the coast of Belize—was just listed by 7th Heaven Properties with a remarkably approachable price tag. At an initial ask of $465,000, the just-remote-enough property is an exclusive retreat in a paradisiacal Caribbean setting.
Surrounded by 1.2 acres of flat land, the contemporary residence is designed to frame a unique, long view of Los Angeles—as well as the mountains beyond.
The bright and airy living room overlooks the verdant backyard, providing tree house-like vibes.
Julie and Chris Hill’s home in Austin is built around a pair of massive oak trees, one of which shoots through an ipe deck, past a Loll deck chair, and into a void in the overhanging roof. “The hole also allows light to penetrate deeper into the house,” notes designer Kevin Alter. A limestone brick wall mirrors the curves of the Western red cedar roof, the edges of which are coated in stucco.
A large overhang protects the interior living spaces from the summer sun.
His Labrooy's 911 series, four pink Porsche 911 Carrera RS float as if weightless near a Palm Springs midcentury home.
To further the home's indoor/outdoor connection, the architects created an expansive shaded terrace at the rear of the property, which is juxtaposed with the backyard pool.
The one-level, open floor plan includes more than 2,000 square feet of living space.
An aerial view of Michael Douglas's Mallorca estate
A light renovation connects this Sydney home with its lushly landscaped grounds.
The home's courtyard originally featured a green lawn where guests could watch films and entertainers on a stage.
After being buried under layers of haphazard renovations, a 1959 Seattle ranch finally reaches its maximum potential.
Built entirely from teak harvested on-site, this breezy solar-powered home in Santa Teresa, Costa Rica, ticks all the right boxes for a pair of avid environmentalists who love surfing.
Walden 7 is one of Taller de Arquitectura’s pioneering housing projects, designed to address the problems of modern city living—in particular, how to balance communal spaces with privacy. Located just outside Barcelona, the complex features five interior courtyards and 446 residences spread across 18 towers of 14 stories each. The towers are modular, but they are arranged in an organic, unsystematic form and connected via communal spaces and bridges to create distinct identities.
A yellow facade adds character to this recently renovated 1961 home on a corner lot in the heart of Vista Las Palmas, another Alexander subdivision.
This chalet-style, A-frame roof extends straight into the ground. A band of stone wraps around the residence and visually integrates the home with its natural surroundings. Set against a stunning mountain backdrop, the home originally designed in 1958 has been completely reimagined and updated by its current owners. The owners enjoyed the process of renovating the architecturally significant property, which included a fun, tropical-themed wet bar, a stylish and updated kitchen with a waterfall countertop, and a well-concealed Murphy bed in the living room
A pool and jacuzzi invite guests for a dip.
Set on 4.3 acres of riverfront property perched dramatically above the Saugatuck River in Weston, Connecticut, the five-bedroom, three-bath Corwin House is well preserved—with only a few updates to the kitchen and baths.
The compound consists of a main house and a geodesic dome built in the 1980s.
