A view of the home at night showcasing its expansive glass facade and remote setting.
A view of the home at night showcasing its expansive glass facade and remote setting.
Steps descend to the large concrete fire pit—an idyllic spot to enjoy sunsets and stargazing.
Steps descend to the large concrete fire pit—an idyllic spot to enjoy sunsets and stargazing.
- Tehachapi Mountains, California Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
- Tehachapi Mountains, California Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
The home’s lightweight Onduline roofing was selected for its ability to withstand strong winds, its environmentally friendly qualities, and its thermal characteristics.
The home’s lightweight Onduline roofing was selected for its ability to withstand strong winds, its environmentally friendly qualities, and its thermal characteristics.
Set cover photo