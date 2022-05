During the winter, the north-facing hill behind the home transforms into a prime tobogganing slope. With hiking and snow shoe trails, and a pond for swimming and ice skating, the house provides year-round recreation for residents Jeff and Kara’s kids. Jeff explains that he and Kara are eventually planning to do more landscaping, but want to sit with the house for a few more years to better understand what the family’s long-term needs and hobbies will be.