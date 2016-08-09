Distinguished as the only home in Houston designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, this masterpiece is an art collector's paradise. Ideal for both casual living and grand entertaining, this private residence features multiple art galleries, high ceilings, geothermal temperature system and the original built-in furniture.
Smilow’s house is located in Usonia, the Frank Lloyd Wright–designed community in Mount Pleasant, New York. The furnishings are all from Smilow-Thielle. Photo courtesy of the Smilow Family.
Farnham walks the couple’s Vizsla, Kasia, down the sloped alley upon which the house sits. Hill’s renovation maintains some Victorian character in the decorative eaves and scaling, but the home is largely an anomaly for San Francisco.
Farnham and Kasia sit in front of the home’s most impressive feature: an enclosed atrium overlooking the living area. In 2007, Dale Loughins outfitted the atrium with all manner of exotic epiphytes and an automated misting system.
Vintage lover Sarah Benson worked with local firm Bright Designlab to gently update her 1925 home in Portland, Oregon. In the kitchen, Moroccan cement tiles featuring a blue Hex Dot pattern by Popham Designs cover the floor.
Yamaha XV 750 by Vintage Addiction Crew
Fields of native grasses connect the main residence, situated at the top of the slope, to the new structures scattered below. A pergola extends from the post-and-beam structure that was maintained during the remodel of the midcentury home.
#A+ZDesignStudio #DesignMilk Photo by Beppe Brancato
When they acquired the building, it was in shambles – broken windows and doors, no water, electricity, or gas. Over the course of two years, they set out to restore and reconstruct the building to their taste. On the first floor, there’s a large studio and showroom, as well as a guest suite. The second floor contains the bedrooms, bathrooms, and closets, while the third floor is the public space with a living and dining area with an open kitchen. The fourth floor houses the pool, sauna, gym, library, laundry, and roof terrace. The top floor pool was made possible because of a concrete fire water tank that was found in the attic and converted into a pool. #A+ZDesignStudio #DesignMilk Photo by Beppe Brancato
A+Z Design Studio, run by architect and production designer Attila F. Kovács and his art director and stylist wife, Zsuzsa Megyesi, became their own clients when they converted a four-story building that was once a weapons factory, into their home. Located in the southern part of Budapest, Hungary, Loft 19, their tower-like home, and the large factory complex date back to around 1913-1915 and have become protected industrial buildings. The space is quite unusual but they’ve made it all their own creating the perfect blend of design from Kovács’ childhood years (1950s-60s) with a contemporary spin. #A+ZDesignStudio #DesignMilk Photo by Beppe Brancato
A palette of wood, concrete, and painted brick forms a neutral backdrop for Kathryn Tyler’s vintage treasures, including a $30 dining table, $3 poster, and a set of 1950s Carl Jacobs Jason chairs she snagged on eBay for $400.
Crestwood Hills, in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, is an endangered enclave of midcentury post-and-beam houses designed by A. Quincy Jones and Whitney R. Smith.
Originally designed by locally renowned architect Arthur Dallas Stenger, this 1960s home featured an unusual awning that was maintained during a 21st-century upgrade by architects Rick and Cindy Black. The architects partially reconfigured the interior layout, updated the kitchen, and added new doors to the porch, all the while making sure the adjustments to the house honored its midcentury provenance while still avoiding creating a time capsule.
