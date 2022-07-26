Dwell House
NEW
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
a
acct Admin
Follow
39
Saves
Followers
Following
A diagram of Spacecube's Adaptable Living series, which breaks down into a series of small 20-square-meter boxes that can be collated and expanded in myriad configurations.
A bedroom skylight allows residents to sleep beneath the stars.
Front porch - PCMC
Front porch - PCMC
Hot Tub - Palm Canyon Mobile Club
Hot tub - Palm Canyon Mobile Club
Mountain views - Palm Canyon Mobile Club
Deck and yard - Palm Canyon Mobile Club
Deck and hot tub - Palm Canyon Mobile Club
Outdoor deck - Palm Canyon Mobile Club
Deck - Palm Canyon Mobile Club
Bathroom - Palm Canyon Mobile Club
Bathroom - Palm Canyon Mobile Club
Bedroom - Palm Canyon Mobile Club
Bedroom with clerestory windows - Palm Canyon Mobile Club
Bedroom - Palm Canyon Mobile Club
Bedroom - Palm Canyon Mobile Club
Kitchen - Palm Canyon Mobile Club
Kitchen - Palm Canyon Mobile Club
Quartz Counter tops, custom back splash - Palm Canyon Mobile Club
Kitchen - Palm Canyon Mobile Club
Kitchen with Pantry - full sized appliances - Palm Canyon Mobile Club
Kitchen - Palm Canyon Mobile Club
Slider to deck from Living Room - Palm Canyon Mobile Club
Living Room - Palm Canyon Mobile Club
Living Room - Palm Canyon Mobile Club
Living Room - Palm Canyon Mobile Club
Living Room - Palm Canyon Mobile Club
Living Room - Palm Canyon Mobile Club
Front porch - Palm Canyon Mobile Club
In the master bathroom, a tub and sink from ADM join Cifial fixtures.
A charcoal triptych by Gina Jacupke hangs above the Living Divani bed in the master suite.
The ceiling is untreated white oak.
The living room features a sectional sofa and leather chair by Zanotta, coffee tables by Porro, a Kymo rug, and a floor lamp from Flos.
View More
3
more
saves