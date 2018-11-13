The Lavenders commissioned Ohio–based 910 Castings to make a beautiful, bespoke table for the dining room.
After a tragic motorcycle accident, Derek and LeAnne Lavender were on the search for a home that could be easily renovated to accommodate the couple's needs. LeAnne says, "It's amazing what you don't notice until you have no choice but to notice it. We had no idea how many homes built in the ‘80s had sunken family rooms, or all the bedrooms upstairs, which just wouldn’t work for us." After looking at more than 50 potential homes, they settled on a 1952 ranch-style home that had a lot of potential.
The custom integrated pulls we created are based on the integrated pulls original to this Eichler kitchen. With her new Kitchen, our Client wanted to preserve the home's original charms, while benefiting from modern amenities and conveniences that new custom cabinetry can provide. Photography by Cater Photography.
One of our Client's favorite features about her home, is the warm golden glow of the home's interior at night. When spending the evening outdoors (as one often does in Southern California!) she loves to view through the home's windows and enjoy the warmth of light and natural woods. When selecting materials for her new Kitchen Cabinetry, we took special consideration to land at a place where the beloved warm glow would be retained and accentuated.
Sequence Matching is carried throughout the custom cabinetry and paneling. Photo by Cater Photography.
We fabricated this custom cabinetry and new wall panels to match the tones of the existing wall paneling, original to this Eichler home. All cabinetry built by Able + Baker in our Southern California woodshop. Photography by Cater Photography.
Soft-Close sliding doors are one of our client's favorite cabinetry features. She was able to retain the sliding door concept original to her Eichler Kitchen. However, unlike the original sliding doors, our sliding doors offer a smooth, effortless soft-close glide.
Soft-Close sliding doors and integrated pulls are a much loved feature of the custom cabinetry we built for this Eichler Kitchen -- an homage to preserving the home's original warmth and style, while enjoying the modern convenience and lasting durability custom cabinetry can provide. Photo by Cater Photography.
Although the new custom cabinetry echoes cabinetry original to this Eichler home, new conveniences include 2-Bin waste / recycle pull-out, soft-close sliding doors, a built-in peninsula bookshelf, a full height utility pantry, and floating shelves. Photography by Cater Photography.
Great care was taken while sequence matching the wood grain. Photo by Cater Photography.
The peninsula area is also used as an eating area for our Client and her daughters, with a built-in bookshelf to house cookbooks and beloved items. Slate flooring is original to this Eichler home. Photo by Cater Photography
These custom floating shelves feature built-in lighting, along with being a handy place to display everyday dishware and much loved teapots. Photo by Cater Photography
Welcoming the outdoors indoors, this Kitchen is surrounded by the natural light and view of the yard, and atrium (when facing the cooktop.) Photo by Cater Photography.
A Herman Miller chicklet sofa (foreground) and a Saarinen by Knoll dining table with Eames' DCM plywood chairs are clearly at home in this authentic midcentury modern abode.
Custom kitchen cabinets designed by Pulltab and fabricated by Maciek Winiarczyk hold mostly vintage ironstone that Geiger has found at flea markets and estate sales over the past 20 years. "I love white," she says, "because I think food always looks better on it." She also collects vintage wooden cutting boards, shown resting against the marble tile backsplash from Stone Source.
To create a better flow, they took out the wall between the kitchen and dining rooms and added a peninsula where they could put bar stools for people to hang out while they’re cooking. They also moved the range closer to the peninsula to create a better layout for entertaining. Finally, the installed new quartz countertops and cabinets. They salvaged some of the old cabinets and repurposed them in the laundry room downstairs.
Rios describes Unit B as the more feminine of the two units. Here, black and white cabinets feature a glint of brass hardware. Made of brass galvanized pipe and glass, the shelves by the kitchen sink combine aesthetics and function.
Clad in white HardiePlank siding, the duplex was designed to mimic the industrial look of the shipping container extensions.
A couple takes a minimalist approach to their Brooklyn apartment, focusing on supple materials, subtle gradations of color, and custom finishes by local craftsmen. The Mandayam–Vohra family gathers under one of Workstead’s signature three-arm chandeliers, shown here in its horizontal configuration. Bartenschlager designed the white cabinets and is responsible for the walnut counters both on the kitchen island and near the stove.
This circa-1958 Eichler in Silicon Valley makes a mesmerizing first impression with its combination of ipe wood and neon-yellow resin. A garden, courtesy of landscape designer Bernard Trainor, fosters the illusion of more space.
A gravel path leads to a guesthouse, where Trainor supplemented an existing garden of yuccas and palm trees with succulent aeoniums and flowering euphorbias.
To enlarge the bathroom, they integrated the closet space into the new bathroom, and thus had to create new storage. They designed a custom walnut bed wall in the master bedroom that contains built-in wardrobes.
The new gray porcelain tiles are fit seamlessly throughout the space and into the courtyard. The more open kitchen now has a wall of built-in storage and an oversized island with both walnut and a brightly-colored siding.
To satisfy the couple’s desire to combine the kitchen, living, and dining spaces into one large area, they removed the barriers and installed walnut vanities and cabinets for storage. They preserved the original brick fireplace.
The once public hallway between the two apartments now boasts a bold wallpaper by Kravitz Design for Flavor Paper.
The cabinet under the built-in desk opens to reveal a fold-out bed for guests.
Zames carved out a small custom office area under the stairs that lead up to the roof.
A large kitchen island makes up for the lack of upper cabinet space and separates the kitchen from the living room. The cabinetry is custom made by Henrybuilt, hidding all appliances other than the copper BlueStar range.
With the help of Sarah Zames of General Assembly Design, Brian Crano and David Craig merged two apartments into one while preserving their general layout. One apartment serves as a space for entertaining while the other, housing a bedroom and home office, retains a more intimate character.
