A Cove 5 metal fireplace from Charnwood warms up the 215-square-foot cabin.
A Cove 5 metal fireplace from Charnwood warms up the 215-square-foot cabin.
The open-plan ground floor allows the communal spaces to flow into one another. A wooden ladder accesses the lofted bedrooms.
The open-plan ground floor allows the communal spaces to flow into one another. A wooden ladder accesses the lofted bedrooms.
The wood headboard in the main bedroom features a built-in storage nook.
The wood headboard in the main bedroom features a built-in storage nook.
Brilliant green mosaic tile covers the walls and the floor of the bathroom, where the architects arranged a varnished wood soaking tub.
Brilliant green mosaic tile covers the walls and the floor of the bathroom, where the architects arranged a varnished wood soaking tub.
Set cover photo