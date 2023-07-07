SubscribeSign In
Now, there are two different seating areas off the back of the house, rather than facing the driveway and neighbor as they did before.
Entryway
The Movie-Star Hideaway
Original laundry room access to the backyard.
Welcome Home!!
Beautiful Curb Appeal
Fresh stucco and white paint reinvigorated the exterior.
The 2,000-square-foot home now has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a guest house with a bedroom and bathroom.
this is the North facing side of the home
For the redesign, they recovered the exterior in stucco and painted it black for more consistency. “We wanted the exterior to really marry the lot in a way,” says Blake. “We wanted it to be unique, but to also really compliment all of the trees and open space.”
A custom concrete planter is now home to a 70-year-old olive tree. The couple reconfigured the front porch to allow for a straight path between the front door and the driveway for better circulation.
Located about 45 minutes from Hartford, Connecticut, and two hours north of New York City, the property's rural location offers ample privacy and solitude.
Clean lines and a sleek black exterior welcome you to this North Highland Park hilltop home.
Three generations, each with its own tastes and schedules, needed to share one address. To make this possible, designer Deana Lewis of DOODL created three floors with distinct adult- and kid-friendly spaces that would be flexible over time. Broom-finished concrete on the walkway and steps lead up to a front door painted Benjamin Moore’s Electric Orange—a color inspired by a wine bottle’s label.
The stucco house is located in a leafy neighborhood just a few blocks from the University of Wisconsin campus.
The back of the home.
The exterior, which was taken down to the studs and rebuilt, pairs the original concrete block with reclaimed hemlock, which clads two sides of the upstairs addition.
Tasked with renovating a 1950s ranch in Northern California, Ogawa Fisher Architects revived an existing Japanese garden at the center of the home as a central organizing element. Low-slung, wide decks (inspired by the Japanese “engawa,” or elevated walkway) and deep roof soffits expand the living spaces, frame views, and blur the boundaries between inside and outside. The garden is the second of three courtyards that orients the various wings of the home from front to back, creating a vast sense of openness while also maintaining privacy from other areas of the house and the street.
Tasked with renovating a 1950s ranch in Northern California, Ogawa Fisher Architects revived an existing Japanese garden at the center of the home as a central organizing element. Low-slung, wide decks (inspired by the Japanese “engawa,” or elevated walkway) and deep roof soffits expand the living spaces, frame views, and blur the boundaries between inside and outside. The garden is the second of three courtyards that orients the various wings of the home from front to back, creating a vast sense of openness while also maintaining privacy from other areas of the house and the street.