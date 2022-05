The demolition of the upper floor, which had been carved up into many small rooms, revealed an expansive loft with an assortment of old skylights. Bartlett often works on a scale that demands the viewer stand 10 feet back to see it best. When each new piece is ready, it comes up here for the second part of her creative process, further work and viewing. The sofa is a custom plywood piece Bartlett designed for her last home.