While the idea of 42 stories of wooden floors stacked on top of each other may seem shaky, the SOM Timber Tower Research project showed that such a sustainable superstructure is in fact possible. The concept calls for a concrete jointed timber frame to keep the structure anchored. More research, as well as building codes changes, would need to occur before anybody breaks ground. As cities look for sustainable construction to house growing populations, architects are starting to turn to wood as a more responsible solution.
Concept drawing of the home. It ultimately came to $225 per square foot, which is falls in the lower end of custom construction costs in Northern California
Koning Eizenberg, 500 Broadway, Santa Monica Located on the corner of 5th Street and Broadway in Santa Monica, this mixed-use project is made up of four groupings of apartments stacked atop ground-level retail. The rhythmic facade varies in configuration to provide all units with views to the ocean. The firm wove open spaces through the development, connecting it to the streetscape rather than sealing it off. “We’re leveraging public space in a densifying city, bringing in more sky, more light, more street access and more public life,” said firm principal Nathan Bishop.
This stunning concept, a bid to design a future-forward skyscraper for Stockholm, appears like a kind of living building, with the terraced, diamond-shaped facade that acts like a multi-story trellis. Berg | C.F. Møller Architects conceived of this 34-story structure as a beacon, and its airy form and clean finish certainly would stand as a shining example of the Scandinavian aesthetic.
Fenster purchased the three shipping containers from and had them fabricated at ConGlobal in Oakland, California. “We didn’t realize that most people don’t actually use used shipping containers, which eliminates the recycling aspect of it. We went with high B-grade containers,” he says.
A section of the roof reaches over a rock outcropping—a detail that visually connects the house to the landscape and offers a handy way to climb up to the roof deck without using a ladder.
