Hidden from the dense oceanfront in Malibu, California, this restoration by Brininstool + Lynch promises solitude and garden views.
The home quickly grabbed global attention for its prefabricated steel cage frame, and it was included in the Museum of Modern Art’s 1932 Modern Architecture exhibition, which ignited Neutra’s long-lasting career.
The Franks House is a well-preserved midcentury time capsule nestled on a tree-filled lot in prime Crestwood Hills. Designed by Raúl Garduno in 1966, the two-bedroom home boasts floor-to-ceiling glass walls that effortlessly frame 180-degree views of the skyline and the Pacific Ocean.
The horizontal layout of the home allows for easy movement throughout the interior, while the line of the continuous roof seems to extend into the trees. Enlarging the opening of the home allowed for impressive views of the river and surrounding area.
The home features a generous wrap-around terrace with access off the great room.
Ten minutes from British Columbia’s prized Whistler and Blackcomb ski areas, this house is located on a small lot atop a hill. Embracing a vertical layout, the upper level is where the open living area, complete with sectional, wood-burning stove, marble island, and spacious dining table, is found. Through the floor-to-ceiling windows, the forest views are especially heady.
The glass box entry was added in 1964. The home is a series of light-filled moments and lovely views of the surrounding landscape.
Dubbed Small But Fine, a student-built 280-square-foot cabin in Finland connects with the outdoors and features a minimal footprint. Not pictured is a detached outhouse with a composting toilet.
A large skylight lets ample light into the bathroom.
The indoor-outdoor connection can also be enjoyed in the bedrooms.
Amy Aidinis Hirsh smartly dressed the contemporary interiors with furnishings of varying shades of gray to balance the warm timber hues.
Jessica Helgerson Interior Design, with project manager and lead designer Emily Kudsen Leland at the helm, remade a Portland abode with a crisp paint palette: Benjamin Moore’s Wrought Iron for the cladding and Venetian Gold for the front door. The home was originally designed by Saul Zaik in Southwest Portland, complete with a wood-clad exterior, in 1956. As part of the renovation, landscape design was completed by Lilyvilla Gardens.
Usha and Mike Kreaden had a virtually blank slate when it came to the garden outside the 1958 Joseph Eichler house that they bought in Silicon Valley two decades ago.
Designed in 1966 by modernist architect Howard Lapham, 650 East Tachevah Drive is a sprawling, one-level residence with 10 bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and two half-baths located in Palm Springs’ historic Movie Colony neighborhood. The grand residence comes in at just under 10,000 square feet and is also rumored to be the largest midcentury modern home in town. Long and low with classic midcentury lines, the home features capacious rooms, high ceilings, walls of glass, cantilevered roofs, poured terrazzo floors, and brightly colored interiors. While it retains many of its original features, the majority of the windows have been replaced for more energy-efficient models, among other elements that have also been renovated, updated, or replaced.
Grossman made a name for herself in the male-dominated architecture scene in Los Angeles, saying working as a female architect "kept you on your toes. You had to be a step ahead or else."
The Currier Museum of Art in Manchester, New Hampshire—which features works by the likes of Monet, Picasso, and O’Keefe—just added Frank Lloyd Wright’s Toufic H. Kalil House to its collection. The home is one of seven Usonian Automatic homes in existence, and now it will be preserved ad infinitum thanks to an anonymous donor.
Bathroom updates also maintain the bright and airy feel of the rest of the home. The flooring is a large porcelain tile (24" x 24") in a neutral gray tone, serving as a uniform background against which the other materials can stand out.
Walnut has been used for the kitchen bar top, as well as with the window sill/ledge, which adds warmth and contrast to the crisp white interiors.
Some of this Eichler's original highlights remain, such as the tongue-and-groove redwood ceiling decking and the now re-stained luan wall paneling. In the kitchen, walnut is juxtaposed with crisp white, and the light blue found in the dining area is a unifying accent color.
The Twist by Bjarke Ingels Group is a museum that hovers over the Randselva River, adding a second, spectacular water crossing to Norway’s Kistefos sculpture park. Visitors can wander through the bridge’s shifting volumes, peering out at the forested landscape through a full-width glass wall that twists upwards as one moves from North to South across the river. Aluminum panels stack like a fan to create a mesmerizing spiraling effect. “Wherever you look, you see arches and curves, Fibonacci spirals and saddle shapes, but when you look closer you realize that everything is created from straight lines—straight sheets of aluminum, straight boards of wood. It’s an expressive organic sculpture composed of rational repetitive elements,” says Bjarke Ingels.
The two-story addition hosts the master suite and a living area downstairs, and two bedrooms upstairs. It’s constructed of steel, concrete, and glass, to convey a “lightweight” quality that communes with the original mid-century architecture.
This single-family residence in Bloomfield, Michigan, known as the Treehaus, embodies the iconic style of midcentury modernism. Thanks to a thoughtful renovation, this rare dwelling has been restored to its original state of refined elegance.
An emblem of modernism, the white-and-green kitchen was once a floor model in Scavolini's Birmingham store.
Clerestory windows surround all rooms, providing the spaces with plentiful daylight.
The master bath features round penny tiles and concrete tile floors.
After being buried under layers of haphazard renovations, a 1959 Seattle ranch finally reaches its maximum potential.
Enclosed in glass and elevated in the tree canopy, the living room is furnished with midcentury modern classics including a Case Kelston sofa from DWR and a Knoll Womb chair and ottoman. The custom red wool rug is from Driscoll Robbins.
McLucas House / Girard House floor plan
The home's courtyard originally featured a green lawn where guests could watch films and entertainers on a stage.
Considered the largest of Frank Lloyd Wright’s experimental textile-block houses in Los Angeles, the Ennis House comprises over 27,000 concrete blocks stacked atop a concrete platform.
