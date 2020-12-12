One of the building challenges was transportation through the steep and windy roads to the isolated site, which is 0.5km away from Cornwall, one of Connecticut's smallest towns.
A second tiny house is set within an existing structure and contains a kitchen, dining area, and bathroom.
Webster Wilson designs a cedar-wrapped ADU in Portland, Oregon, for a grandmother and her visiting grandchildren.
Parque Gulliver in Valencia, Spain, is a monumental play sculpture depicting the moment that Gulliver is captured by the Lilliputians. His legs and arms are stairs, his waistcoat and hair are giant slides, his sleeves are caves, and the ropes that tie him down become climbers for your own Lilliputs. The base of his hat thoughtfully provides a place for tired parents to rest in the shade. Image via Wikimedia Commons
Boffi faucets join sinks from Labour and Wait in the bathroom.
View of Entry
An oasis of calm and learning for the residents of the village, the library has a main structure of steel and wood, and was built with pine, terrazzo, and clear "sun panels" that allow light to pass through.
Naturehumaine used maple plywood and white accents throughout Des Érables Residence, striking contrast with the original wood moldings of the building.
Living areas in Des Érables Residence revolve around the double-height dining room. Naturehumaine sought to “modulate a degree of intimacy according to the usage.”
Architect Espen Surnevik chose the American typology of the A-frame lodge because it is "both intimate in its width and monumental in its height, and represented something basic with its triangular shape."
Daylight from the large bedroom window extends into the entry space, creating a warm, welcoming interior.
The Slow offers much more than boutique accommodations, steeping guests in a curated experience that blends art across several disciplines. The brainchild of George Gorrow, the designer behind streetwear label Ksubi, and his wife Cisco, a model, The Slow combines art, fashion, music, and food for an immersive experience that blends Indonesian and contemporary surf cultures.
Birdsall and Atticus are seated on an ipe bench designed by Anna Boeschenstein; the stucco exterior cladding was matched to Cast Iron 6202 paint by Sherwin-Williams.
The house has two spacious outdoor patios for entertaining.
When Marlene and E. Dale Adkins’s home of 22 years, a 1960s ranch house in Greenspring Valley, Maryland, was lost in a fire in 2013, the couple vowed to rebuild. Finished last year, their new home is covered in dark slate shingles for the sides and roof, Cor-Ten steel accents, and charred cedar for the gable fronts.
Working with a sumptuous material palette, Ehrlich Yanai Rhee Chaney Architects designed a sprawling new residence in Palo Alto for Mark and Laura Pine. The teak wood and handmade Danish bricks that define the exterior are used inside as well; distressed stainless steel panels by Chris French Metal sheathe one side of the upper volume. Blasen Landscape Architecture chose Peruvian feather grass to flank the entrance walkway.
First built in 1959 as acclaimed architect Jim Olson's first project, this modest bunkhouse in the woods grew into an extraordinary family retreat.
Cabin at Longbranch | Olson Kundig
Though much of the interior was gutted, the west-wall fireplace was left intact due to the risk that removal could have had on the building's structural integrity.
Chris's original design consisted of only the island, which houses two Fisher Paykel dish drawers as well as a 24-inch gas oven and cooktop and two under-counter fridges by De'Longhi. Danielle, however, urged him to create a framed kitchen area so the living room on one side (shown here in the background) and the dining room on the other wouldn't bleed into each other as a single space. "That's how the canopy was born," Chris says. In addition to semi-enclosing the kitchen with the lowered, painted ceiling and partial wall, the canopy hides structural elements and the Broan hood for the cooktop. Photo by Kate McElwee.
Chris painted the partial wall (above the Vigo Industries sink and Cifial faucet) in Rust-Oleum chalkboard paint. "It's kind of hokey," he says, "but I actually do use it." Most recently on the board: "bread", "OJ", "milk" (crossed off), and "mayonnaise" (crossed off). "It's convenient when we're cooking and run out of stuff. We write it down and then transfer it to the grocery list later," Chris says. Up next for Chris are a cottage project in Ontario, Canada, and a loft renovation in Boston. But with two of their own kitchen renovations completed within the past two years, the Greenawalts are now ready to rest and stay put in their own home and savor the results. Photo by Kate McElwee.
The element that makes the kitchen pop is the built-in spice row. "Typically every design I do is white so it's nice to have something that adds color," Chris says. He admits, however, that it's more for show than everyday use; "we've only used six of those spices," he says. As for what came first, the spice jars or the opening, the size of the gap was determined by the heights of the standard Ikea cabinets used. "From there it was a trial-and-error hunt for jars that would be as big as possible to fill the space but still be able to tilt out." Photo by Kate McElwee.
Chris completed the project in April 2010, just six weeks after construction started, with the help of friends, families, and subcontractors (TT Hardwoods for the flooring; EPS Painting and Services for the drywall; DiCenso Electric, 617-953-0306, for the electrical work; and Hayes Plumbing and Heating, 781-630-2695, for the plumbing). The new layout and Chris's smart design allows the space to feel far larger than it is--and much more grandiose than its pre-renovation state. Among his maneuvers to open up the area, Chris moved the De'Longhi freezer into the island (hidden behind a panel) and inserted cabinets into the rest of the length. The far two cabinets rest on casters and slide out from under the countertop to create a bar area--to which Chris and Danielle pull up chairs for enjoying coffee. Chris then rolls the cabinets to his desk in the living room to create more surface space. Photo by Kate McElwee.
The porch at writer Bruce Porter's off-the-grid retreat on Ragged Island, Maine, boasts Leaf chairs by Arper as well as dreamy views.
The Parsonson Residence, a modern beach house in New Zealand, features slide-away doors and a large patio perfect for sunbathing and looking out toward Kapiti Island. (And because of the mild Kiwi winter, this is one outdoor space that doesn't need to be packed up for winter.)
The Church Residence in Michigan City, Indiana, is topped with a generous porch equipped with a hot tub and solar sail shades fabricated by Covers Unlimited.
Moreland House
