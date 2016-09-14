SubscribeSign In
The home’s lower volume frames majestic woodland views. The LCW Chairs are by Charles and Ray Eames.
The interior is an open plan, but divided into different zones through furniture. "It allows smaller groups of children to be in different activity zones without having closed off classrooms," Curtiss says. "There's enough space to have each group be work in an area without being distracted by other groups. By keeping three groups at 10 children, it’s manageable both with space, sound and teacher to child interaction by being spread throughout the school from front to back."
The entire family makes good use of the music room, where they hold public and private Sunday concerts with local and international musicians.
Claire and Ken Stevens approached architect Ko Wibowo to create a modern addition to their 1970s home in Tacoma, Washington. The couple’s needs had changed since Ken was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s a few years ago.
His wife, landscape designer Kathleen Ferguson, planted evergreen shrubs out front, lending the property additional privacy. Located on the new upper floor, the master bedroom features sliding glass doors that open to a spacious outdoor terrace. The bed frame and side table are from Diva Furniture; the felt pendant is from YLighting.
Clou is a minimal design created by Beirut-based designer Richard Yasmine. A nail or “Clou” in French is an extended metallic piece used to connect two objects to each other. It consists of a flat end, sometimes enlarged called a header and a body usually ending with a pointed shape. The following edition consists, one of full body Pentelic (Greek marble) and another of treated iron metal, each forming the shape of an exaggerated flat header and body, connected to a pedestal from the same material. The visual reflects double symbolism; sadism and alliance, in a dramatic but aesthetic appearance together creating one body. When the nail is enforced to penetrate the base, part of its body is buried in this second element or material, once done, the two elements are now attached, regardless the pain they become one.
#putabirdonit #metal #blue #relax #living #plants Photo by Andrei Margulescu
Inspired by boutique hotels, the upper level includes the bedrooms and a terrace. Copenhague chairs by the Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec are placed throughout the house. Photo by Andrei Margulescu
The formal lounge plays host to Angelucci’s collection of mid-century modern furniture. A pair of Leather Sling chairs by Aussie-born sculptor Clement Meadmore sit under the window; a black Snoopy lamp by Achille Castiglioni for Flos is on the mantle.
The home of METAL Magazine's art director Teddy Iborra Wicksteed
Both houses, viewed from across State Street. All walls were built in the empty lot next door as the foundation was poured, cutting down on costly construction time. The hazy skies in this photograph can be attributed to the Southern California fires of 2003.
Architectural designer Sebastian Mariscal and project manager Jeff Svitak created a house in Venice, California, for Michael and Tamami Sylvester. Known as Dwell Home Venice for its role as an exemplification of modern architecture, the house is an homage to indoor-outdoor living. Photo by Coral von Zumwalt.
The bedroom corridor cuts away to glass directly above the infinity-edge pool, delivering a design jolt akin to being dunked in water.
Dunlop demonstrates the deck’s secondary use: as a launching pad into the concrete plunge pool on the first floor.
