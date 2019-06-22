When the home isn't inhabited, the brothers secure the building with heavy treated pine screens.
The view of the home from the driveway shows their staggered positions nestled into a slight slope. The materiality of the two volumes were an important element. The “private” structure on the right hosts the bedrooms and was constructed in stones pulled from the site, “adding a beautiful layer of the red colors from the region to the project.” The “social” structure on the left houses the communal living areas.
At Under, a Snøhetta-designed restaurant balanced on the Norwegian coast, guests dine 16 feet below the ocean’s surface. The tilted concrete tube gives the impression that it’s sliding into the sea. “The idea was to make a tube that would bring people from above sea level down under the sea,” lead architect Rune Grasdal told Dezeen. “That transition is easy to understand, but it’s also the most effective way to do it. It also feels secure, but you don’t feel trapped.” The angle was also designed with the building’s aquatic neighbors in mind. Over time the structure will become part of its environment, acting as an artificial reef. Marine research tools like cameras have been installed outside the restaurant to help scientists learn about the population, behavior, and diversity of the species living in this part of the North Atlantic.
When Marlene and E. Dale Adkins’s home of 22 years, a 1960s ranch house in Greenspring Valley, Maryland, was lost in a fire in 2013, the couple vowed to rebuild. Finished last year, their new home is covered in dark slate shingles for the sides and roof, Cor-Ten steel accents, and charred cedar for the gable fronts.
A clean-lined bathroom of stone and concrete.
An arc motif is a recurring theme throughout the kitchen's design.
Conceived as an escape from city living, this 2,580-square-foot prefab comprises two primary and 11 secondary modules, while the 290-square-foot guest cabins consist of single modules craned into place atop concrete piers.
Concrete pavers line the new hardscape, which steps up to a deck built of ipe wood. Ipe wood has also been used for the built-in benches and fencing.
From in-person visits to digitally created imagery, these tools will work for everyone from the tech-savvy to the analog-inclined.
A massive concrete hearth, placed just off center, anchors the living room. The Douglas fir floors have been painted a creamy white.
Lagos has raised the cabin above the ground on supporting steel to avoid damaging any of the existing trees on site.
Before the renovation, the darkest corner of the home was at the back of the property. To bring light to this part of the house, Scott created an internal roof terrace on the second floor.
The plaster was added to sections where the masonry was compromised.
The roof is composed of a single sheet of folded stainless steel, and features a gutter on one side for rainwater harvesting.
Wooden slats inserted in the stone shell hint at the stripped-down, more modern interior, while also creating privacy and protection from the sun.
Antwerp Apartment by Anouk Taeymans is a Best Renovation nominee.
"I like lamps with opal white and brass elements," Taeyman adds, who used lamps of different heights throughout the space.
The living room is furnished with low-lying timber furniture from studios like Ronan & Erwan Bourollec and Liceu de Artes e Ofícios.
"Starlight Village was also heavily influenced by the Case Study program, not only in its architecture, but also by its desire to bring midcentury design to the people," says Kopecky. "And, of course, bring as much fun to modern living as possible by designing the most iconic poolside pavilion we could!"
The Palm Springs tucks three bedrooms and two baths in 1,369 square feet for $349,000.
This Mallorcan villa was the firm’s first full architectural project. It was originally built for German art dealers whom Pawson had met by chance on an Italian beach. Acclaimed for his moody minimalism, the architect lends his signature touch to this five-bedroom home. To obtain a rosy hue, pigments from the local red soil were mixed with plaster.
Located on Lake Superior, the Week’nder is a light-filled modern prefab with dimensions pre-determined by the size of the ferry used to transport the modules to the island.
About 100 miles southwest of Mexico City, nine black concrete blocks in a forest clearing make up one family's holiday home. Designed by Fernanda Canales with landscaping by Claudia Rodríguez, Casa Bruma makes elegant use of a construction material that's commonplace in Latin America
The residents furnished the interior themselves, even hand-picking the exposed reclaimed beams from a barn in Pennsylvania. The dining table and shelving unit are 1970s vintage and the sofa is from Design Within Reach (left). The height of the top level varies from around nine to 12 feet.
