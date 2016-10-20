In the main living area of Frank Nederhof’s renovated Amsterdam flat, a geometric sculpture by Antonino Sciortino hangs above an Erik Kuster sofa. The coffee tables are made from fossilized wood so heavy that each one requires two people to lift it.
The stark white minimalist kitchen features quartz countertops, a Gessi Oxygene tap, a 1810 Company Zenuno sink, and energy-efficient Bosch appliances.
The fountains installed in the pool contribute to the sound of the nearby ocean and the sense of being in nature.
Though the house is made of interior and exterior volumes, the vertical walls and roof planes maintain the four corners of the its rectangular form.
Multi-Slide Doors by Western Window Systems retract and allow the living room to enjoy the offshore breeze. The pool extends along one side, allowing the homeowners to feel as though they are floating on water.
The upstairs bedrooms and office have views of the ocean and courtyard due to Window Walls by Western Window Systems.
Several factors allow the house to depend nearly wholly on the solar array on the roof for power: windows that completely open for cross ventilation, the thermal mass of concrete, sun shading, and the pool's insulating effect.
In a neighborhood where houses are much larger and stand in close proximity, the Cresta is shifted towards the back of the lot with around 2,000 square feet of living space placed below grade.
Agustín Hernandez's home office.
Grawe, a musician, grouped a collection of artifacts from his travels around the world near his vintage keyboards and drum machines. The LivingColors lamp highlights the crannies of the room's built-in shelving.
Vik Prjónsdóttir Studio is on the vanguard of Icelandic design.
Decade's worth of work, including a pink resin portrait and his famous handmade exhibition invitations, hang over the desk of Gaetano Pesce in his studio in Brooklyn's Navy Yard.
When Belgian fashion retailer Nathalie Vandemoortele was seeking a new nest for her brood, she stumbled upon a fortresslike house in the countryside designed in 1972 by a pair of Ghent architects, Johan Raman and Fritz Schaffrath. While the Brutalist concrete architecture and petite but lush gardens suited her tastes to a tee, the interiors needed a few updates.
In the split-level master suite, a bathroom and dressing area are situated under a combination sleeping area and lounge (above), which look onto the garden.
De Poorter lowered the living room floor by about three feet to allow for larger windows. Vintage Sade sofas, purchased in Berlin, join an Arco lamp by Achille Castiglioni for Flos, a Noguchi coffee table, and a painting by family friend Hugo de Clercq.
The dining room leads onto a terrace with a built-in concrete table and barbecue that are original to Raman and Schaffrath’s design. A pair of Hardoy butterfly chairs from Knoll are positioned by the pond.
Smitten from the start with a 1970s concrete villa in rural Belgium, a resident and her designer embark on a sensitive renovation that excises the bad (carpeted walls, dark rooms) and highlights the good (idyllic setting, statement architecture). Owner Nathalie Vandemoortele worked with designer Renaud de Poorter on the interior renovations, which included opening up the heavy structure with the help of new windows and doors to the outside. A concrete bi-level island keeps the Brutalist vibe on the interior, but is open and light enough to feel balanced.
“This house is actually quite demanding; you have to be committed.”—Resident Nathalie Vandemoortele
Vandemoortele worked with designer Renaud de Poorter on the interior renovations, which included opening up the heavy structure with the help of new windows and doors to the outside. They didn’t want to gut the space, and kept existing decorative motifs like the dining room’s circa-1975 painted cupboard.
The bathroom of the beauty parlor by Crosby Studios.
With a battery-drive option, the BeoSound 1 is designed for mobility.
Dusk Side Table by Coil + Drift
Coral Dreams: Sofa from Missana’s The Novelties collection. Photo by Cualiti.
The Tilt as a side table.
Half Cab is a minimal sideboard created by Toronto-based design firm MSDS. Half Cab derives its name from the fact that the doors cover half of the area of the cabinet face, providing equal parts concealment and display. The doors are made of painted aluminum and are designed to drape over and slide easily along the scaffolding-like frame.
