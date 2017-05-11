The wood herringbone floors were lightened, and bold furniture was brought in to brighten up the space. A circular custom sofa designed by MKCA, upholstered in a bright blue synthetic textile from Maharam, serves as the centerpiece of the room, readily available for family time, intimate conversation, or parties. Surrounding a vintage brass table are a sculptural chair by Charles Rennie Mackintosh and poufs upholstered in shaggy mohair. The carpet by MKCA is made from joining two shapes of broadloom synthetic silk together.