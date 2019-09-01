Favorite
Exterior, Flat RoofLine, Glass Siding Material, House Building Type, and Stone Siding Material The architecture at One Eudora Street observes Usonian ideals set forth by Frank Lloyd Wright, most notably cantilevered overhangs that shade curtain walls of floor-to-ceiling glass. The sweeping transparency frames views of the natural surroundings from nearly every room in the house, a dramatic feat of construction that took workers nearly two years to complete. Radiant-heating pipes were installed under all exterior walkways and patios to encourage year-round use and aid in snow removal, very unusual for the late 1940s. Photo 7 of 7 in What You Need to Know About Frank Lloyd Wright's Usonian Homes from What Would Victor Do?