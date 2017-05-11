Favorite
Living Room, Medium Hardwood Floor, Coffee Tables, Table Lighting, Recessed Lighting, End Tables, Sofa, Rug Floor, and Chair Stadt Architecture’s Christopher Kitterman transformed a generic studio in Chelsea into a bright one-bedroom apartment for Vancouver couple Dale Steele and Dan Nguyen. The living room features a Hans Wegner GE290 lounge chair upholstered in leather by Spinneybeck, a round rug and Cobble Hill Adams sofa from ABC Carpet &amp; Home, a Pedrera coffee table by Gubi, and a Bob side table by Poltrona Frau. An automated lift raises a TV from inside the custom millwork under the window. Acid-etched tempered glass doors lead to the bedroom. Best Photos from A Lush Wallcovering Brings the Feeling of Nature Into This Tiny New York Apartment