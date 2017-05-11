Two pieces from E15’s Shiraz sofa flank

the company’s wooden Leila side tables.

Hill chose to use flat paint in Benjamin Moore’s Decorators White throughout the home

because it emphasizes the chalkiness of the plaster walls, making them “look almost like slate.” The sconce shown in the foreground—David Chipperfield’s Corrubedo design for

FontanaArte—gives off a soft glow and

replaces the dozens of paper-lampshade

wall fixtures the owners found in the house when they bought it. Stewart Cohen’s

zany photograph of a gun-toting Marfa

resident encapsulates Barbara Hill’s offbeat brand of decorating: bright and minimal,

yet darkly humorous.