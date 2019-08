For the Garden House in Viksberg, Sweden, Tham & Videgård Arkitekter plotted the living quarters as a steep triangle with a bright, green kitchen in one corner. The green laminate countertops and backsplash by Abet Laminati contrasts the raw plywood cabinets. The laminate backsplash is on-budget, easy to install, and easy to clean because of the lack of joint lines, where debris and dust can easily collect.