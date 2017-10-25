Mixquic

"The Day of the Dead is one of the most famous celebrations in Mexico, when families and friends come together to honor the dead. One of the best places to be part of this unique event is San Andres Mixquic, southeast of Mexico City, about an hour from downtown by car. The modern celebrations in Mixquic are an extension of the cult of the dead that existed here since pre-Hispanic times. The unique “Alumbrada”" is when families gather in the cemetery to decorate tombs with flowers and different kinds of objects. Thousands of candles are lit while families pray and sing for the spirits of their ancestors. This is the true essence of the Day of the Dead. If you happen to be in Mexico City on November 1 and 2, it is an event you will remember for a long time."