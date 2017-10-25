Mercados San Juan y Sonora (pictured)

"The Mercado de San Juan is a traditional Mexican market in the historic center of Mexico City that has become the city’s only market specializing in gourmet and exotic foods. It is known for its selection of exotic meats, including venison, crocodile, wild boar, and even lion meat, as well as a wide selection of products from Europe and the Americas. Unlike other markets in Mexico City, it caters to chefs, restaurateurs, and foodies, many of whom are foreigners and have longstanding relationships with particular vendors. A jewel in the city for food junkies."