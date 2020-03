Lucha Libre

"The lucha libre (professional wrestling) at the Arena Mexico is an event not to be missed on a visit to Mexico City if you happen to be here on a Friday night. A mix between a sporting event and a circus performance, it’s the ideal place to get all your work week’s stress out by yelling at the rudos (bad guys) or the tecnicos (good guys), and be amused by the interaction of the crowd with every member in the ring."