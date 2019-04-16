Outside the living room is outdoor furniture by Richard Frinier for Brown Jordan, selected for its powder-coated cast aluminum and its easily reupholstered slings. The deck, warmed by radiant heat, is poured-in-place structural concrete slab consisting of 25 percent fly ash, a coal-burning by-product that increases the durability of the concrete. The railing is a custom creation of project designer John A. Turturro’s and was fabricated by Trico Welding.

