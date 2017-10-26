Urban Station (Buenos Aires, Argentina)

One branch of a string of similar workstations and spaces across Latin America, this office/coffee shop in the Palermo Soho neighborhood rents out desks near one of the city’s creative centers. Architects at Total Tool BA created a flexible space with separate meeting spaces and numerous outlets and plugs spread out amidst the ground floor. There are even branded yellow bicycles parked outside, another ploy to attract today’s mobile worker. According to founder Juan Pablo Russo, Urban Station was designed to stimulate creativity with a rich color palette, a mash-up of furniture styles, and a wall mural featuring an artist's interpretation of the brand slogan "think outside the cage."