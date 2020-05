Laptop (Paris, France)

Pauline Thomas, the founder of this creative homeroom in the Jourdain quarter, purposely bucked the sleek and sci-fi trend in favor of keeping the character and vintage charm of this former print shop. Flashes of blue, green, yellow, and red, along with work from local artists, contrast the dark, tailor-made desks from carpenter David Martin. “I wanted a serene and cozy place that gives people the mental space to find inspiration,” she says.