Hubud (Bali, Indonesia)

Some might say they’re ruining paradise by installing high-speed internet. But if you can manage work-life balance, the all-bamboo interior of Hubud in Bali might be the perfect place for a work vacation or extended sabbatical. Built with sustainable materials, such as ironwood, the office boasts an airy environment with views of a rice field and volcano that most start-ups can’t beat.