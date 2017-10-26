Link (Austin, United States)

Coworking guru Liz Elam, who founded Link as well as the League of Extraordinary Coworking Spaces, designed this collaboration hub with focus and results in mind. While the shared area of the office (pictured above) exudes color and energy, and is rearranged every week to inject a bit of randomness, other workspaces remain subdued. Desks are perpendicular to the windows to reduce glare, walls are kept white, and Elam made sure different work styles were respected. Half the space features low ceilings and white noise for introverts, while a louder, more open section is tailored to extroverts.