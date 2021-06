Mexico City firm AT103 designed an elementary school that's based on a model of sustainability, both in form and function. Called Kokokali, a hybridization of the Nahuatl kokone (children) and kali (casa, or house), the school layout springs from an organic, flowing ribbon and is crafted from compacted adobe bricks, concrete, and glass—relatively simple and inexpensive materials. A core element of the design scheme is a series of outdoor classrooms and play areas.