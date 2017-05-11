Favorite
Outdoor, Back Yard, Large Patio, Porch, Deck, and Shrubs The home’s undulating roof, composed of exposed wood beams and plywood sheathing, references the rolling terrain. A Cor-Ten steel–clad outdoor fireplace was built by BRD Construction; the same material was used for the interior fireplace, as surround on some windows, as cladding for the garage door, and on the chimney. The lounge chairs are from the Finn Collection from Design Within Reach. Tim Kirby of Surface Design Inc. tackled the site’s landscape architecture. - Leelanau County, Michigan Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017 Best Photos from Plagued Ash Trees Were Repurposed to Create This Charred-Cedar Clad Home on Lake Michigan