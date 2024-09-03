The home’s basement sits higher on the ground, which allowed the team to incorporate above-grade Marvin Elevate windows. "It gives us more light so that the basement doesn't feel like it's a subterranean space," says builder Tom Kenny. The ground-level windows are designed to withstand the rain, snow, and ice that will pound their surface in the harsh Chicago climate. Aesthetically, the sleek profile complements the Marvin Ultimate windows elsewhere in the home. "It matches the design seamlessly," says DeBaker. "Nobody knows that it's a different window."