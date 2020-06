While the existing Garden has stayed intact and unchanged, the Cultural Village expansion introduces three new gardens designed to demonstrate a wider array of Japanese garden styles and techniques, including the entry garden with cascading ponds and a water terrace, Tsubo-niwa in the Tateuchi Courtyard, Ellie M. Hill Bonsai Terrace. The Bill de Weese chabana garden will grow flowers for tea ceremony—the first of its kind in North America.