While the existing Garden has stayed intact and unchanged, the Cultural Village expansion introduces three new gardens designed to demonstrate a wider array of Japanese garden styles and techniques, including the entry garden with cascading ponds and a water terrace, Tsubo-niwa in the Tateuchi Courtyard, Ellie M. Hill Bonsai Terrace (seen here). The Bill de Weese chabana garden will grow flowers for tea ceremony—the first of its kind in North America.